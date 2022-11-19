Evening Open Thread: Ducks, Dragons, and Shane Beamer, Gracious Host.

While you let your blood pressure return to its normal resting rate, I hope you’ll join your Bulldog brethren and sistren in enjoying a solid evening slate of college football action.

Tennessee travels to the bad Columbia to take on Shane Beamer’s upset-minded Gamecocks (7:30, ESPN). You’d expect the Vols to roll in this one, but we’ve seen the Big Orange struggle in a raucous road environment and we’ve seen weird things happen to good teams at night in Willie Brice.

In the same time slot USC battles UCLA in a crosstown rivalry that the Trojans need to keep their playoff hopes alive (7:30, FOX).

Coming up at 9:00 UAB will travel to Baton Rouge to take on Brian Kelly’s Tigers (ESPN2). Will the Bayou Bengals be looking ahead? Have they been busy eating their own gumbo? Who knows.

And if you’re a fan of late night PAC-12 hijinx, stay with us for the 10:30 kickoff between #10 Utah and #12 Oregon (ESPN).

We’ll be along shortly with your usual lineup of postgame coverage. Until then…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!