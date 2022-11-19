Third Quarter Open Thread

If I told you pregame that the Bulldogs would score on every single offensive possession of the first half you’d probably expect to feel a little better about things than you do right now.

Georgia is staked to a 9-0 lead after having trouble getting a pesky Wildcat offense off the field and failing to turn red zone opportunities into touchdowns. I get a little nervous in these situations because I’ve seen a few Mark Richt-coached Georgia teams turn this sort of first half lead into a second half loss. The Bulldogs can perhaps disabuse me of those horrific memories with a solid drive and six points to open the third quarter.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!