Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

Good morning, Dawg Nation! It's a chilly morning here, just miles from the Classic City, but that's nothing compared to what it's going to feel like for your #1 Georgia Bulldogs as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Temperatures there aren't expected to make it out of the 30s.

In case you missed it, this article from Dawg Post hits the nail on the head as to what I think many of us have been thinking. Related: I’ve been of the opinion since the Kent State game (and certainly since Mizzou) that this year’s edition of the Dawgs is just going to be one of those teams that plays to the level of its competition (relatively speaking of course, given the second half stompings we’ve seen on occasion). Now that can be a dangerous game for sure, but if they can get through the next two weeks and that premise holds, things could look pretty dang good come College Football Playoff time.

Before Twitter mercifully offs itself, at least we can enjoy one more game trailer... this time narrated by Hot Rod!

Here’s an updated injury report for today’s game. Most everything here we knew about already, but it’s always good to see that nothing new has cropped up.

Since it’s always good to know what your opponent is thinking heading up to kickoff, here are some thoughts from the 247 Sports Kentucky site on what the expect to see from Georgia.

I’ve generally been somewhat impressed with Robert Griffin III’s transition to college football commentator/pundit, but he’s certainly a little out there with this Top 5 ranking (even if he does ultimately get #1 correct — blind squirrel and all that).

And fInally, since if Dawg Sports is anything it is wholeheartedly committed to college basketball coverage, your Dawgs defeated Bucknell 65-61 to move to 3-1 on the season.

