Cocktail Thursday: Kentucky Edition

If your Georgia Bulldogs are headed on the road to the frozen tundra of Kroger Stadium looking to finish a perfect season of SEC football, you could probably use a warm beverage. I can help you with that.

The prevailing opinion among Bulldog fans is that Lexington is a difficult place to play. But the numbers don’t necessarily bear that out. The Red and Black haven’t lost at Kentucky since 2006, a come-from-ahead affair highlighted by two missed Andy Bailey field goal attempts and three Matthew Stafford interceptions.

The Bulldogs have won twelve in a row in the series overall, and twenty-three out of twenty-five. By contrast, the Bulldogs have lost three times to Vanderbilt since 2006. Life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans, and Vandy is what happens while you’re busy worrying about the Wildcats.

I’m a little worried about this game because I’ve been a Bulldog fan long enough that I can’t not worry. This team may eventually erode the Munson out of me, but we’re not there yet. However, I’m not very worried.

I’m more concerned about staying warm. And I know how I’m going to do it, too. With a bourbon herbal toddy. You’ll need:

* 1 and 1⁄ 2 ounces of bourbon

* 1 ounce of fresh squeezed lemon juice

* 1 ounce of maple syrup (not “maple flavored”)

* 4 ounces of herbal tea of your choice. Nothing fruity or overly sweet. But I’m fond of a good strong chai, or something with sage or other earthy notes.

Instructions

Combine all ingredients over gentle heat until we’ll mixed, then transfer to a glass or mug of your choice. Enjoy. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!