Here we are. The penultimate week of the regular season. As predicted, things have certainly started coming into focus with regard to the playoff race and that should only continue. We have some fantastic matchups this week... some featuring ranked teams making a bid for conference championship games and other between bitter rivals playing for little more than pride. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

Let’s see what we have on tap...

Your Week 12 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

WEDNESDAY

I swear, it’s like all the directional teams from the Midwest are doing some kind of Wednesday night round robin tournament. Ugh.

THURSDAY

SMU Mustangs @ #21 Tulane Green Wave, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN

SMU still has some firepower and Tulane is looking to stay in the Top 25. Could be a recipe for some Thursday night fireworks.

FRIDAY

South Florida Bulls @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 9:00 p.m. - ESPN2

What better way to spend a Friday night than with two Group of 5 teams with 4 combined wins? Maybe check out your local high school playoff game instead.

SATURDAY NOON

Illinois Fighting Illini @ #3 MIchigan Wolverines, 12:00 p.m. - ABC

Can Illinois finish the season strong and knock off the Wolverines? It’s certainly more likely than at any point in recent history. Will they? The last few weeks don’t inspire confidence. But wouldn’t it be just glorious if they did and then the Wolverines avenged that loss against the Buckeyes? Sweet, glorious chaos!

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#1 Georgia Bulldogs @ Kentucky Wildcats, 3:30 p.m. - CBS

Your opportunities to be serenaded by the dulcet tones of Gary Danielson begin to grow short, Dawg fans. Perhaps around a half dozen or so... enjoy each moment. Also, it’s time for Georgia to take care of business so we can turn our attention to mocking the goobers from North Avenue.

SATURDAY EVENING

#24 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Oklahoma Sooners, 7:30 p.m., ABC

While I recognize the USC/UCLA game is the more relevant in terms of the post-season, sometimes you just want to see some pure, unbridled hatred. A hate that burns brightly even when it doesn’t have implications... maybe especially when it doesn’t have implications.

SATURDAY LATE

#10 Utah Utes @ #12 Oregon Ducks, 10:30 p.m. - ESPN

Finally we have some honest to goodness Pac-12 After Dark action with real implications. Time for things to get wild.

That’s all for now, folks. There aren’t many weekends of college football left. Let’s make the most of this one.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!