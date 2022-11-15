College Football Playoff Rankings: UGA Still No. 1 as Top 5 Unchanged

This Week’s CFP Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. UNC
14. Ole Miss
15. Kansas State
16. UCLA
17. Washington
18. Notre Dame
19. Florida State
20. UCF
21. Tulane
22. Oklahoma State
23. Oregon State
24. NC State
25. Cincinnati
Georgia Overview
Georgia beat Mississippi State 45-19 in Starkville while clinching the SEC East. UGA remained number one in the CFP rankings.
The Dawgs head up to Lexington to take on Kentucky in the final regular season SEC game of the season.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#7 USC at #16 UCLA
#10 Utah at #12 Oregon
Upset Alert
For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.
Arkansas is a 2.5-point home dog against Ole Miss. The Rebels will abandon the run on the last drive for the second straight week and fall to the Hogs in Fayetteville.
