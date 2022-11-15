College Football Playoff Rankings: UGA Still No. 1 as Top 5 Unchanged

This Week’s CFP Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. UNC

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

Georgia Overview

Georgia beat Mississippi State 45-19 in Starkville while clinching the SEC East. UGA remained number one in the CFP rankings.

The Dawgs head up to Lexington to take on Kentucky in the final regular season SEC game of the season.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#7 USC at #16 UCLA

#10 Utah at #12 Oregon

Upset Alert

For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.

Arkansas is a 2.5-point home dog against Ole Miss. The Rebels will abandon the run on the last drive for the second straight week and fall to the Hogs in Fayetteville.

GO DAWGS!!!