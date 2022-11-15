NFL Dawgs Update

Lawrence Cager had what amounted to a ‘cup of coffee,’ with the Giants, being elevated from the practice squad before Sunday’s game against the Texans prior to being demoted. All he did on Sunday was catch two passes for nine yards, one being a touchdown in a 24-16 win.

Also for the Giants, Tae Crowder had a tackle and Andrew Thomas played all 69 offensive snaps.

George Pickens found another way to get the wall, scoring on a one-yard rush to go with 32 receiving yards as the Steelers beat the Saints 20-10.

George Pickens is really a menace to society pic.twitter.com/6YQ46BN2xV — Trey 7 (@Trey2Trigger) November 15, 2022

The Packers’ thrilling win over the Cowboys featured Quay Walker’s eight tackles, one for a loss.

D’Andre Swift rushed for a tackle in Detroit’s 31-30 win against the Bears.

The Titans, with Ben Jones in for all 62 offensive snaps, topped Denver 17-10 as Monty Rice had seven tackles in his first start of the season.

Nick Chubb gained 63 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown in Cleveland’s 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.

There’s Nick Chubb and then there’s everyone else… pic.twitter.com/XdTZQgPKZ9 — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) November 14, 2022

Tyson Campbell and Travon Walker each had two tackles in Jacksonville’s 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Jake Camarda was stellar as usual for the Bucs, averaging 61 yards in punting as Tampa beat Seattle 21-16.

AJ Green’s two catches for ten yards and a touchdown helped the Cardinals beat the Rams 27-17.

Leonard Floyd had three tackles for the Rams.

The Chargers fell short 22-16 to San Francisco despite contributions from multiple NFL Dawgs. Tre McKitty had three catches for 21 yards, Sony Michel rushed for two yards and Jamaree Salyer appeared on all 58 offensive plays.

Lorenzo Carter had five tackles in the Falcons 25-15 loss to the Panthers, while in the Bills 33-30 loss to the Vikings, James Cook rushed for 22 yards and Isaiah McKenzie caught four passes for 37 yards and rushed once for 18 yards.