Around the SEC Apologizes for the Officiating

The Dawgs have been crowned SEC East division champions. Prior to the final regular season SEC game, let’s take a look around the SEC:

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin apologized to the mother of his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, for the way the officials handled some questionable hits against Dart in the Rebels’ loss to Alabama. Dart was knocked around a bunch, particularly by edge rusher Dallas Turner, and received multiple blows to the head; some were flagged, others were not. Kiffin also noted that it is unfortunate his quarterback is refereed differently depending on who their opponent is that week. Just another chapter in the Kiffin versus Saban feud.

Florida tight end Nick Elksnis and wide receiver Trent Whittemore have both entered the transfer portal, bringing the total defections on the year to six. Things are going great in Gainesville.

Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba has announced a decision date of December 4th. He will choose between Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Miami.

Red > Blue. Go Dawgs!!!