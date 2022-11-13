The Winning Smart Victory Post: The less cowbell edition

Starkvegas has been described as nowhereville, and no place anyone goes for pleasure. When the color commentary shows a diner-type restaurant located in a strip mall and the university bookstore as must-see places, you know there’s not much going on there.

I remain puzzled about the whole cowbell thing, though. Last week in Athens, a seatmate to my left brought a noisemaker – think plastic cowbell with a handle and two balls on stems designed to clatter when the device is shaken (I’m sure you’ve all see one). Sometime during the first half of the game (I do remember it was the first half, because I wasn’t wet yet), security came by and took it because there had been a complaint. I could hear MUCH louder noise over the tv broadcast from Starksville (and I was watching in a hotel bar) than what that little noisemaker could produce, and it appears that the Bizzaro Bulldogs encourage the cowbells. I guess there’s not much to do there, so they have to take whatever fun they can. It didn’t help them too much yesterday. The righteous Dawgs still came away with a commanding win (even if we dissected it during the open threads during the game).

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 91st game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 76-15 record and a 0.8352 winning percentage, having carded his seventy-sixth win overall over the Bizzaro Bulldogs of Mississippi State.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 91st game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs loss to the 4th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth game of the 1972 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 62-25-4 and 0.7033 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 72-19 (0.7912) after a win over Georgia Tech in the 12th game of the 2007 season.

Ninety-one games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is four games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 14 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!