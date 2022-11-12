MVDs: Bullying the Bizarro ‘Dogs Edition

You don’t waltz out of a cultural and college football Mecca like Starkville, Mississippi with a solid SEC win without a total team effort. But even in a ‘Dawg eat ‘Dog battle such as tonight’s some Georgia football players are bound to distinguish themselves. Those standout performers are your MVDs: the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s win over Mississippi State.

Offense: Ladd McConkey. This one’s a no-brainer. The Good Ladd led Georgia in rushing and receiving, tallying 141 total yards of offense and 2 touchdowns. The good guys might have won this one without him, but it would have been a lot more uncomfortable.

Defense: Jalen Carter. The leader of the UGA defensive front got pressure on Will Rogers nearly from the first snap and never let up. He ended up with a career high 7 tackles, a QB pressure, and a sack in his most extensive action since returning from a knee sprain. It’s safe to say the most terrifying defender in the SEC is back.

Special Teams: Jack Podlesny. Hot Pod was perfect on field goals (1/1) and extra points (6/6). He also generally pinned Mississippi State’s SEC-leading kickoff returners deep. And as the cherry on top, he got in the way of Mississippi State safety Emmanuel Forbes on a field goal attempt to draw a roughing the kicker penalty that extended the drive and turned 3 points into a Darnell Washington touchdown. That’s a productive day.

As always feel free to drop your selections in the comments.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!