First Quarter Open Thread: The Last Train To Starkville

We’re fast approaching kickoff in beautiful Starkville, where the temperature is hovering right around 40 degrees and the timeline remains right around 1987.

I kid, I kid. But Starkville is a weird sort of place to play a football game, and it’s been awhile since the ‘Dawgs visited. Since 2010, to be specific, when the only Mark Richt team to finish with a losing record played a mistake-prone game to notch its third loss in a miserable four game losing streak without a suspended A.J. Green.

I hate to sound like a broken record, but the key to this one remains avoiding turnovers. The ‘Dawgs and ‘Dogs are tied for next to last in the SEC in fumbles lost this season with 8. The Bizarro Bulldogs are second in the league in interceptions. But Will Rogers, in addition to leading the SEC in passing yards, has also been picked off 5 times. If we can add a couple to that tally it will be a pleasant night, indeed.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!