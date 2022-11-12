Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a wonderful morning out and around The Classic City. The weather is mild and certainly hasn’t reached the point at which we can call it a November cold snap... but it looks to be heading that way. Starkville appears to have beaten us to the punch in that regard, as the temperatures around kickoff between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Bizarro Bulldogs of Mississippi State are projected to be in the low 40s — and it’s at this point I should mention that anytime we play Mississippi State, I feel compelled to go back and watch the “Bizarro” episode of Sealab 2021 (IYKYK and if not, you should and I’ve got the full DVD box set I can mail you. It’s as beautifully strange as the team out of Stark Vegas itself.).

I’m taking the opportunity afforded by the night game to fire up the smoker and prep as much smoked Chex Mix as I can stand. We have quite the little assembly line system prepared with a new batch coming off roughly every 30 minutes. So that’s how I’ll be occupying my time... along with an occasional pull of bourbon. As always, we here at Dawg Sports advocate drinking responsibly and wish to promote a clean and healthy lifestyle supported by slowly pickling the organs using a predominantly corn-based liquor. Better living through chemistry, elementary though that chemistry may be! That said, pace yourselves friends. No one wants to miss the game.

Alright, now that I’ve said my piece, let’s kick this off...

Now for your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

You’ve probably done the math at this point, but it’s worth recognizing that a win tonight will lock the Dawgs in for the 5th SEC Championship Game appearance of Kirby Smart’s 7 season tenure. The one blight on the record of CKS (if you want to focus on that given the Natty) is that we need to start converting more of those appearances into conference championships — and now seems like as good a time as any to start.

As usual, we have a game trailer to get us all hyped up for tonight’s game:

Before the game, let’s take a look at the picks from media pundits around the nation.

TL;DR: FINAL TALLY Georgia picks: 48 Mississippi State picks: 0 Average score prediction: Georgia 35, Mississippi State 16

I agree with the picks, not sure about that score prediction. Anything can happen with a Mike Leach offense, but I if LSU held them to 16 points and Kentucky only allowed 17, I have to like our chances at besting that mark.

In NFL Dawg news, let’s check in on all those first-round rookies we continually hear so much about. Quay Walker certainly seems to be having himself a season.

And finally, one of those NFL Dawgs, Lewis Cine, is improving the wardrobe of his new teammates one Bulldog victory at a time:

Another one bites the Dust pic.twitter.com/tlT2y6bnT0 — ⱠɆ₩ł₴ ₵ł₦Ɇ (@LewisCine) November 10, 2022

As always, this space is also your Morning Open Comment Thread. Let us know how you’ll be whiling away the hours until kickoff, share your thoughts on this and the other games of the day, and sound off about whatever nonsense they’re getting up to over on ESPN (they’ll be at TCU/Texas so expect to hear about how Texas is “back” for a good chunk of the run time. Heck, the entire desk might pick the Longhorns... that seems to have worked out swimmingly for them in the past.). Macondawg with be along later in the day with additional threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!