Cocktail Thursday: Mississippi State Edition

If your Georgia Bulldogs are traveling to the clangingest place in the SEC and looking to avoid a major letdown you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

I’m certainly not the first to note this, but it’s been on my mind this week: the changed psychology of Bulldog Nation is quite a thing to behold. For years, ours was a loveably snakebitten crowd. After watching college football’s ultimate prize snatched from our grasp in 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017, and 2018 Red and Black partisans became used to semi-regular proctology exams from the fickle finger of fate.

Flash forward to 2022. With the curse broken Bulldog fans not only have found our confidence. We’ve found our swagger. That worries me just a little because I’ve been to Starkville before. It’s a weird place where weird things happen. It’s a place where overconfident teams have lost before.

That being said, Kirby Smart has proven to be a master of avoiding letdowns. I keep waiting for them. And King Kirby keeps avoiding them.

So what’s the perfect drink for being reminded over and over again that Coach Smart has got this?

An Over and Over pale lager from Athens’ own Creature Comforts brewery. It’s a crisp Czech-style lager, substantial enough to sip and savor but light enough (5.0% alcohol) that you can have one or three while waiting for those infernal cowbells to fall silent. Enjoy responsibly, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!