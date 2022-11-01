College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia No. 3 as Tennessee On Top In First Rankings

This Week’s CFP Rankings
1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF
Georgia Overview
The Committee ranked the Dawgs #3 after their 42-20 win against Florida in the Cocktail Party. The Committee cited Ohio State’s explosive offense as a differentiator between them and UGA.
I tell you what, Kirby Smart has got to be LOVING this. The Committee throwing a bit of underhanded shade on the UGA offense, combined with not only dropping them to number three, but vaulting Tennessee to #1 ahead of the huge clash in Athens this weekend, will supply CKS with ample yummy rat poison. I think the Dawgs will be even more fired up for this one, if possible. Comment your thoughts below and Go Dawgs.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#1 Tennessee at #3 Georgia
#6 Alabama at #10 LSU
#24 Texas at #13 Kansas State
#21 Wake Forest at #22 NC State
Upset Alert
For our Upset Alert, we are using the odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook, which lines for all games can be found here.
Kansas State is a 2.5-point dog at home against Texas. As we know, Texas is NOT back, so give me the Wildcats to win outright at home.
GO DAWGS!!!
