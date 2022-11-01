Around the SEC is Not Dismissed

Prior to the first CFP Rankings being released tonight, let’s look around the SEC and see who is making headlines:
- Auburn has fired head coach Bryan Harsin. This has been a long time coming, and new AD John Cohen will already be looking to make his first major hire.
- Speaking on former boss John Cohen, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was surprised to see Cohen leave, and he hopes his new boss will support the level of competition that has become the norm in Starkville.
- Florida has dismissed former UGA player Brenton Cox from the team. Nothing snarky to add here that probably hasn’t already been said.
- Lane Kiffin took his shots at Jimbo Fisher after Ole Miss handed Texas A&M yet another loss. Things are going great in College Station.
Beat Tennessee. Go Dawgs!
