Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Just Wants the Best That You Can Do

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans, and to the month of November! The Georgia Bulldog football season hasn’t always been pretty, but the end results easily overcome the means. Yet some of those means have been heavenly, other-wordly, sometimes simply business-like and efficient blowing right off the sexiness scale. When Georgia is at its best, you can’t get better.

The biggest test of the season is now upon us, as an upstart Volunteer team comes to town. They sport a uniquely explosive offense, deadly in their execution. A quarterback and wide receiving corps setting all types of records. And if your secondary made some glaring mistakes just a few days ago, you might be worried. But they are highly recruited, well-developed, and supremely coached. And 1981, just like now is the year after a Georgia national championship, lifted a poignant message up and broadcast it to the multitudes. So in that spirit, we merely ask that these Bulldogs do the best that they can do.

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety:

We won’t spend much time looking past Tennessee, but the game time was announced for Mississippi State.

Christopher Smith II didn’t need a pick 6 this time to win SEC Defensive Player of the Week. And Brock Bowers only needed his 3rd touchdown of 70+ yards on the season to get his SEC Offensive Player of the week (shared with Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders).

And if you’d like to grade each of the position groups, even those that didn’t win an SEC weekly award, the intrepid folks at the Red and Black continue their weekly feature.

The #1-#2 matchup in the regular season is apparently rare. And the first time in Sanford Stadium.

Speaking of #1, there is talk that Tennessee will be the #1 team on Tuesday night’s 2022 inaugural College Football Playoff ranking.

Injuries are once again a major concern, as team leader Nolan Smith is doubtful for the UT matchup. His pectoral muscle injury looks to be keeping him on the sidelines at least through Saturday. Amarius Mims isn’t looking good, and neither is AD Mitchell. Arian Smith looks to be cleared, as does Jalen Carter.

You know, I know, and your neighbor knows College GameDay is coming to Athens for the big game. Your mileage may vary on that one, but folks are wondering who will be the guest picker for the broadcast.

You can't swing a dead cat without hitting some news, so I likely missed something.

GO ‘DAWGS!!!