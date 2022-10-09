2022 College Football Polls: Week 7

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. Southern California

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

22. Kentucky

22. Mississippi State

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Georgia Overview

Georgia got back on the right track, running over Auburn 42-10 behind the first 300+ yard rushing game of the year.

Georgia moved back into the top spot in the AP Poll, picking up 32 out of a possible 63 first place votes. The Dawgs welcome Vanderbilt to Athens this weekend.

Movers

Fell Out: #16 BYU, #21 Washington, #25 LSU

Newcomers: #22 Texas, #24 Illinois, #25 James Madison

Overrated

#9 Ole Miss. The Rebels are probably appropriately ranked, but they were in a dog fight for a while against Vanderbilt and allowed the Commodores to score 28 points on their defense.

Underrated

#5 Michigan. I wouldn’t necessarily call the Wolverines underrated in the traditional sense, but I find it odd that Michigan handled its business against Indiana and still dropped in the polls. The Wolverines are a very good football team and they will have a chance at a statement win this weekend against #10 Penn State.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#10 Penn State at #5 Michigan

#8 Oklahoma State at #13 TCU

#15 NC State at #18 Syracuse

#3 Alabama at #6 Tennessee

#16 Mississippi State at #22 Kentucky

#7 Southern California at #20 Utah

Upset Alert

Southern California is a three-and-a-half-point underdog to Utah this week. The Trojans may not be a perfect team, but I believe they will go on the road and get the victory/

GO DAWGS!!!