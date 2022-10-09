2022 College Football Polls: Week 7

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. Southern California
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
22. Kentucky
22. Mississippi State
24. Illinois
25. James Madison
Georgia Overview
Georgia got back on the right track, running over Auburn 42-10 behind the first 300+ yard rushing game of the year.
Georgia moved back into the top spot in the AP Poll, picking up 32 out of a possible 63 first place votes. The Dawgs welcome Vanderbilt to Athens this weekend.
Movers
Fell Out: #16 BYU, #21 Washington, #25 LSU
Newcomers: #22 Texas, #24 Illinois, #25 James Madison
Overrated
#9 Ole Miss. The Rebels are probably appropriately ranked, but they were in a dog fight for a while against Vanderbilt and allowed the Commodores to score 28 points on their defense.
Underrated
#5 Michigan. I wouldn’t necessarily call the Wolverines underrated in the traditional sense, but I find it odd that Michigan handled its business against Indiana and still dropped in the polls. The Wolverines are a very good football team and they will have a chance at a statement win this weekend against #10 Penn State.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#10 Penn State at #5 Michigan
#8 Oklahoma State at #13 TCU
#15 NC State at #18 Syracuse
#3 Alabama at #6 Tennessee
#16 Mississippi State at #22 Kentucky
#7 Southern California at #20 Utah
Upset Alert
Southern California is a three-and-a-half-point underdog to Utah this week. The Trojans may not be a perfect team, but I believe they will go on the road and get the victory/
GO DAWGS!!!
