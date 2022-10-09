The Winning Smart Victory Post #72: The Harsassination

Good morning Dawg fans! And what a glorious morning it is!

Last week, I was unable to even watch the game until late Sunday evening, but yesterday, BrotherSquillian and I traversed over to Athens to attend the game. After losing Podunk last year, Brother had opportunity to have business in Atlanta during the season, so I asked if he wanted to attend a game. He allowed as how he would enjoy that, and off we went. After a short discussion of Podunk’s habit of traveling for a game once a year, Brother decided he would pick up that particular habit of hers, and a new tradition was born.

As Podunk and I used to do, Brother & I looked at the schedule this past summer, and picked this game as the one most likely to be the best game of the season. While it no longer seems to be likely to be the BEST game, it was certainly a good game (at least in our eyes).

Athens decided to show out with mild fall temperatures, and the Dawgs decided to find some of their pre-season/opener spark. On the drive over, I remarked that while I would (theoretically) wager that the Dawgs would win, I wouldn’t wager that they’d cover the spread. As previously mentioned in comments, I (apparently) can’t predict scores at. All. There is still work to be done, especially with the hardest games still to come, but we are certainly much improved over the last three weeks.

So, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 87th game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 72-15 record and a 0.8276 winning percentage, having carded his seventy-second win overall over the Auburn war-tiger-plainsmen.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 87th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over North Carolina in the twelfth game of the 1971 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 60-23-4 and 0.7126 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 68-19 (0.7816) after a win over Florida.

Eighty-six games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is four games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 12 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!