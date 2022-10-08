If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know the moment. There usually comes a point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, sullen and wordless, and you wonder “what is that poor guy thinking right now?”

Saturday’s 42-10 UGA throttling of Auburn provided just such a moment. Here’s Bryan Harsin, head coach of the Auburn Tigers (at least at the time I’m writing this), as the clock was running down on Auburn’s eighth consecutive loss in Sanford Stadium:

I ask you, Dawg Sports readers, what was Bryan Harsin thinking?

a) “Do we still have the moving boxes from last time? Are they in the garage or the attic?”

b) “I’ve always wanted to be a veterinarian. Maybe now’s the time to make a change.”

c) “Wait, is my buyout in American dollars or Alabamian dollars? What’s the exchange rate?”

d) “I wonder if Gene Chizik is free for golf tomorrow afternoon.”

Feel free to drop your own guesses in the comments. And…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!