Third Quarter Open Thread: More Rushing Yards That Auburn Grads Can Count

Historically nothing says Georgia/Auburn like running the dang ball. The Bulldogs did just that in the first half, and used some questionable coaching decisions and Auburn mistakes to stake themselves to a 14-0 halftime lead.

Stetson Bennett continues to look uncharacteristically out of sorts, completing 7 of 13 passes for an anemic 25 yards. On the Dawgs’ final drive of the second half it almost seemed as if Todd Monken was trying to give the Mailman a chance to complete a big one, but there continues to be some sort of glitch in the Prince of Pierce’s personal Matrix.

The same cannot be said for the run game. Despite Kendall Milton going down with a groin injury the rest of the Bulldog tailbacks have had solid success behind an offensive line that is moving the Tigers, if not at will, with solid regularity. Daijun Edwards remains solidly reliable, bobbing and diving for 46 yards on 7 carries and a touchdown. Branson Robinson added 32 of his own, including 23 on a run to set up a first and goal.

The Bulldogs are averaging 7.4 yards per rush, and there’s no reason to think they won’t continue to pound the rock in the second half.

For their part Auburn has stayed true to their identity, gaining chunks of yards on athletic plays by QB Robbie Ashford then giving those opportunities back with penalties, turnovers, and dropped passes. Still the Plainsmen tallied 137 yards of offense to the home team’s 143. Neither team is really burning up the field, but Auburn is certainly burning it up less.

I don’t expect the WarPlainsHarsinHaters to go quietly in this one. But a touchdown coming out of the half by the UGA offense would go a long way to putting them to bed.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!