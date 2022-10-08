First Quarter Open Thread: We typed it slowly just so the Auburn fans could follow along

We’re mere moments away from kickoff in Sanford Stadium in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. A few pregame notes:

*It looks like Stetson Bennett came out a little earlier than usual to throw rather than doing so after warming up with kickers and holders. There’s been some speculation this week that he might have been dealing with some sort of injury during that “off” performance against Missouri. The variance in routine won’t quell those concerns.

* AD Mitchell is in uniform and warmed up with the receivers. It would be fantastic to see him back, even if for limited snaps.

* Arik Gilbert is also dressed out, but as it’s a home game without the travel limits I might read less into that.

Again, this looks like a chance for Georgia to either get right against an Auburn team that just hasn’t been able to put anything together this season, or a chance to save Bryan Harsin’s rear for one more week. Let’s do the former, not the latter.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!