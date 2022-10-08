Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

The sun is rising just outside of Athens, Georgia and it’s time for another glorious Saturday “Between the Hedges.” West Opelika Polytechnic are headed to town today and I can only hope they’re able to maintain the fine traditions of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. You know, traditions like this one:

As we’ve come to expect recently, the Tiglesmen are piled into a garbage truck on fire as it careens headfirst at 90 mph toward a steel-reinforced cinder block wall. And at the wheel piloting them (for the moment) is Bryan Harsin. I admire Coach Harsin, I really do. It takes a lot of courage (and/or hubris) to go somewhere you aren’t wanted, fail spectacularly somewhere you aren’t wanted, and continue to stick around somewhere you aren’t wanted.

So as we lead up to this afternoon’s game, we salute you, Coach Harsin:

And now for your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites heading into Auburn’s clash with your #2 Georgia Bulldogs:

As always, this space will also serve as your Early Open Comment Thread. Let us know your thoughts on today’s game, any shenanigans you plan to get up to leading up to kickoff, and what other games you plan to take in on this beautiful October Saturday. MaconDawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!

P.S. If you simply must spit on an Auburn fan, please make sure it’s someone who will go on the internet for the next decade and tell every comment thread that will listen about that one time he really actually got spit on by a Georgia fan like it totally for real happened and was not just some weird coping mechanism he developed to make himself feel better.