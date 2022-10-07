 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Chapel Bell Curve Auburn Preview: The One Where The Man In The Yellow Hat Is Bryan Harsin

By macondawg
Syndication: DesMoines
Look at this adorable young Auburn fan!
Lee Navin/For the Register

You never know what’s around the bend, a big adventure or a brand new friend, when you’re curious, curious about Auburn like Nathan and Justin!

The guys are back to preview Georgia’s upcoming matchup with the Dawgs’ oldest rival, including observations that:

* One of the guys should really watch the movie “Newsies.”

* An exhaustive list of places where old ladies have told Nathan to be intimate with himself (somehow Auburn isn’t on it).

* The dumpster fire-adjacent Auburn offense.

* Tank Bigsby, first of his (incredibly accurate) name.

* Nick Saban and true crime podcasts: more closely related that you’d think!

And remember to rate, recommend, subscribe, and patreonize the show at your podcasting romper room of choice.

Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

