Chapel Bell Curve Auburn Preview: The One Where The Man In The Yellow Hat Is Bryan Harsin

You never know what’s around the bend, a big adventure or a brand new friend, when you’re curious, curious about Auburn like Nathan and Justin!

The guys are back to preview Georgia’s upcoming matchup with the Dawgs’ oldest rival, including observations that:

* One of the guys should really watch the movie “Newsies.”

* An exhaustive list of places where old ladies have told Nathan to be intimate with himself (somehow Auburn isn’t on it).

* The dumpster fire-adjacent Auburn offense.

* Tank Bigsby, first of his (incredibly accurate) name.

* Nick Saban and true crime podcasts: more closely related that you’d think!

Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!