Cocktail Thursday: Auburn Edition

If it’s Thursday, your Georgia Bulldogs have their oldest rival up next on the schedule, and just did {gestures vaguely at what happened last weekend in Columbia}….that, you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

I often fill this post with a series of observations. This Thursday I really have only one. We have to stop turning the ball over. That’s it. That’s the plan. Georgia went through the first three games of the season without a turnover and things were brilliant. Then the Dawgs’ offense gacked up three turnovers against Kent State and two more against Missouri.

You simply cannot consistently win football games when you’re -2 in the turnover column. Not in the SEC. Not on the road. Not in a boat or with a goat. Sure, there are other things this team could do to not struggle against Auburn. But this is the one that would go the furthest, and make the others slightly more excusable.

Stop. Turning. It. Over.

What am I going to be drinking while muttering if we continue the fumble fingers against the Plainsmen?

An Apple Turnover. It’s a fall twist on the classic gin and tonic, a drink with a touch of sweetness. You’ll need:

1 and 1/2 ounces dry gin of your choice

1 ounce apple chai syrup (recipe below)

1 ⁄ 2 ounce lemon juice

⁄ ounce lemon juice tonic water

It’s a simple preparation. Fill a glass with ice, add the gin, apple chai syrup, and lemon juice. Top with the tonic water, stir, and serve.

To make the apple chai syrup, which is fantastic in a variety of other drinks and desserts, simmer 1 cup apple cider with 2 tablespoons loose chai tea for 5 minutes, then remove from heat. Strain out the tea. Mix in 1 cup turbinado sugar until dissolved. Store in the fridge for up to a week. You can dial back the sugar in the syrup if it’s too sweet.

Enjoy, and….

Go ‘Dawgs!!!