It’s another fabulous weekend of college football action. We have rivalries that have become mismatches, rivalries that have lost some of their luster, and some rivalries that are still trying to get off the ground. We have Catholics and Mormons congregating in Sin City. And with any luck, we have Gary Danielson calling the CBS night game, so I can enjoy Georgia’s parting gift to Brian Harsin in the 3:30 slot. It’s shaping up to be an awesome time.

So let’s kick things off!

Your Week 6 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

WEDNESDAY

SMU Mustangs @ UCF Knights, 7:00 p.m. - ESPN2

Get the weekend started extra early this time!

FRIDAY

Harvard Crimson vs. Cornell Big Red, 7:00 p.m. - ESPNU

I’m a sucker for Ivy League football... and have been since first watching one of my favorite sports documentaries, “Harvard Beats Yale 29-29.” The internet tells me that something called Tubi is streaming it. You can also just rent it pretty much anywhere that does VOD. In fact, you should probably just watch it instead of this game.

SATURDAY NOON

#17 TCU Horned Frogs @ #19 Kansas Jayhawks, 12:00 p.m. - FS1

If you’d told me I’d be recommending this Big 12 game which occurs in the same timeslot as Texas/OU, I would have laughed. Then after thinking about it, I would’ve realized that my initial reaction would have been much more surprise at Kansas being good than Texas or OU being not so much.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Auburn Tigers @ #2 Georgia Bulldogs, 3:30 p.m - CBS

Come for the pageantry of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, stay for the spitting on Auburn fans and barking in children’s faces... which I am assured by many a whiny Tiglesman is a very true and totally real thing that happens with regularity— despite never having witnessed it myself in the dozen or so times I’ve attended this game. Truck or no truck, Auburn Sucks. Auburna delenda est!

SATURDAY EVENING

Texas A&M Aggies @ #1 Alabama Crimson Tide, 8:00 p.m. - CBS

This is the obvious choice for the night game. However, if I’m being honest, I’ll likely be clicking over frequently to check on BYU and Notre Dame in Las Vegas... because I need to know exactly what the thought process was there.

SATURDAY LATE

Oregon State Beavers @ Stanford Cardinal, 11:00 p.m. - ESPN

Can’t say I have much reason to think this game will be anything special... but I’ll be up and it’ll be on, so that’s enough.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and prepare yourself for a beautiful Autumn weekend

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!