Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Chapel Bell Curve Missouri Review: Humphrey Mizzou Was Really Into Halloween This Year

University of Georgia Campus Photo by John Powell/Replay Photos via Getty Images

The Dynamic Dyad of ‘Dawgdom returns to talk about that, well, whatever that was this weekend. Justin and Nathan have thoughts. Thoughts that you may or may not find unsettling or uplifting.

* There’s some tough personnel assessments from a tough night on the mean streets of Columbia.

* Nathan’s early Halloween present: some numbers and matchups regarding the UGA run game that are kind of scary.

* An extended mediation on a true gridiron legend: Christian Bale as young Jack Kelly in Newsies.

Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

