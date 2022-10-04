NFL Dawgs Update

First off, send some good wishes to Lewis Cine, who sustained a leg fracture in the Vikings' 28-25 win against the Saints.

There was no shortage of defensive NFL Dawgs between the Giants and Bears in New York’s 20-12 win. Tae Crowder had himself a day, leading the Giants with 11 tackles to go with a sack and forced fumble. Azeez Ojulari had two tackles and a sack to go with a forced fumble and Andrew Thomas started at right tackle on offense.

LB Tae Crowder was everywhere against the #Bears. One of his best games as a member of the New York #Giants pic.twitter.com/Z27833DO9m — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 4, 2022

For the Bears, Roquan Smith had a team-best 10 tackles.

Jordan Davis had four tackles, one for a loss with Nakobe Dean having one in the 29-21 win against the Jaguars who got five tackles from both Tyson Campbell and Travon Walker.

Lorenzo Carter’s seven tackles helped the Falcons beat the Browns 23-20 despite 118 yards and a touchdown from Nick Chubb.

The Chargers, with a four-yard catch from Tre McKitty and 16 receiving yards and 11 rushing yards from Sony Michel beat the Texans 34-24 while Jamaree Salyer shined in his first start.

tough n rugged™️ pic.twitter.com/eXIiVh2N0h — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 2, 2022

Isaiah McKenzie had four catches for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Bills 23-20 win against the Ravens, who had Nick Moore in once again at long snapper.

The Packers, thanks to five tackles from Eric Stokes, seven from Quay Walker, and one from Devonte Wyatt, beat the Patriots 27-24 in OT. David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn started on the Pats’ offensive line.

With Ben Jones starting at center, the Titans beat the Colts 24-17.

George Pickens did all he could, catching six passes for 102 yards, but the Steelers lost 24-20 to the Jets.

Zamir White rushed for 24 yards in two carries in the Raiders 32-23 win over the Broncos.

Mecole Hardman had a four-yard catch for the Chiefs, who beat Tampa 41-31. Jake Camarda averaging 41.7 yards on six punts for Tampa.

The Rams fell 24-9 to the Niners with Matthew Stafford passing for 254 yards and Leonard Floyd and Derion Kendrick having five and three tackles.

John Jenkins had a pair of tackles in the Dolphins 27 -15 loss to the Bengals.