Around the SEC is Talkin’ Hot Seats

A lot has been made about the Dawgs’ struggles over the past two weeks. But what is going on elsewhere in the conference? I’m so glad you asked!

Here’s what’s happening around the SEC:

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered day-to-day after exiting the Tide’s game against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder. We will have to see just how many days coach Nick Saban is referring to, but there is real concern he will miss this weekend’s game against Texas A&M.

Tennessee DB Warren Burrell has had season-ending surgery to repair an upper-body injury. Here’s hoping Burrell has a speedy and complete recovery.

After a shaky start to the season, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s seat is getting hotter. Apparently not even his outrageous $86 million buyout is a deterrent from making a possible change.

Speaking of coaching changes, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is still employed ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Athens. A blowout loss to the Dawgs could be the final nail in his coffin, however.

Beat Auburn. Go Dawgs!