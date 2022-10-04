Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Has Endless Love for Hating Auburn

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans! Only 4 more sleeps until the perpetual target of our collective ire cross the Chattahoochee River and invade the Classic City to spread their particular brand of orange delusion. We need to focus here folks.

I’ll continue to peruse the fall 1981 pop charts for inspiration, since that was also a season after a national championship. But back in those days, songs about hate weren’t near as popular. However there are songs about love. Like, a lot of them. And what do we love to do? Hate Auburn. And how long do we hate them? Forever. Endlessly. So here’s the most popular song of 1981 in a stretch of relevance that only mildly strained my hamstrings:

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety:

We don’t seem to like noon games, or at least our team’s performance. So we tried a night game - how’d that turn out for ya? You know this week we finally get the CBS spotlight at the 3:30 window. In case that goes sour, we can always try the same time slot but over on SEC Network hosting Vanderbilt next week.

Who was the true MVP of the Georgia-Missouri tilt? The braintrust at SEC HQ in Birmingham/Atlanta/Jerry-World deemed it to be our kicker, Jake Podlesny. Perfect on 4 field goals and 2 PATs, each one critical, will get you some attention. But Hot Pod is sharing the SEC Weekly Award with Hot Pocket - Mizzou PK Harrison Mevis. The Lorenzen devotee’ was also perfect on 6 attempts, only was 1 PAT and 5 FGs. And that has made all the difference.

If you’re grading out the position groups, turn to the Red and Black for their weekly feature. After the first exam and some pop quizzes, each seemed destined for Dean’s List. As we approach mid-terms, we’ll have some looking at academic probation or maybe a change in major.

Many fans have expressed displeasure at how Georgia DT Jalen Carter was injured in Saturday night’s game. Some are calling it dirty, some just lamenting that it’s a fast, physical game and things like that can happen. Coach Smart almost, but not quite, tied the injury to some of the pre-game jawing between some Tigers and Bulldogs. While it doesn’t seem like Carter’s injury is long-term, Kirby stating that Auburn employs the same aggressive backside blocking doesn’t make me feel any better.

There aren’t many significant injuries to report, at least that have been released. LB Smael Mondon tweaked an ankle but did continue to play. AD Mitchell and Arian Smith continue to improve. And Javon Bullard appears ready to rejoin the team after some “handling internally” following his arrest on several driving misdemeanors.

When you’re the (or one of the) butt of the latest SEC Shorts, you just gotta own it.

Stick around throughout the day for more updates as we continue to build up the appropriate amount of hate for the University of Auubrn. And as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!