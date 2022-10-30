Winning Smart Victory Post #74: The Halloween edition

It’s always a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog, but after feasting on Gator tears, it’s even better!

I watched from the comfort of my couch, and while the final score was good, there were definitely moments during which much profanity could be heard (mainly from me). That halftime announcer needs to be run out of town on a rail for even MENTIONING 28-3.

It was the kind of game that looks a LOT better on paper than it did watching (especially during the 3rd quarter), but I hear Podunk’s voice in my head, reminding me that this is just a game, played by young men who are younger than both of our children. I am also reminded that she never missed an opportunity to razz me about wearing orange (I teach at a school whose colors are orange and white).

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 89th game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 74-15 record and a 0.8315 winning percentage, having carded his seventy-fourth win overall over the Sunshine State Saurians.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 89th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs loss to Tulane in the second game of the 1972 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 61-24-4 and 0.7079 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 70-19 (0.7865) after a win over Auburn.

Eighty-nine games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is four games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 13 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!