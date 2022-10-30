Three Answers From Georgia - Florida

Georgia overcame a very forgettable stretch of the third quarter to otherwise easily dispatch of Florida on Saturday.

Will Georgia show up focused?

If you look at the opening drive as a small sample size, it’s enough to bring angst. Georgia punted away in a span that had a pair of penalties and Stetson Bennett threw a pass that should have by all accounts been intercepted. The other half, of course, is that, unlike earlier this year, Georgia quickly bounced back from those minor missteps and took full control. It’s definitely an upside to seeing this team not get bogged down early, but early miscues like we saw early Saturday and in the third quarter will be much more costly next week.

Will Georgia’s depth be a difference-maker?

Nowhere was this more apparent than the trademark Kirby Smart Death March in the fourth quarter. Georgia wanted to put the game away, and the offensive line decided to harshly enforce that desire. Like any team in transition, Florida has players who can make plays, we saw that in the third quarter. But Georgia has more players it can roll in later in the game, and that was clearly shown on Saturday..., especially against Brenton Cox.

Brenton Cox is going to have to pay for this ride into the end zone by Kenny McIntosh #GoDawgs



pic.twitter.com/alvp2xQpoZ — 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) October 29, 2022

Is the spread too big to cover?

It barely was.

By kickoff, Georgia was a 23-point favorite. Take away the wacky third quarter, and Georgia easily covers, but that clearly was not the case.

If you came of age during the Head Ball Coach era of the WLOCP, it’s hard to fathom an era where Georgia regularly beats Florida. But as has been said before, Kirby Smart knows what these rivalry games mean. He knows what it means to Georgia people to win...and lose to teams like Florida and the North Avenue Trade School.

Much like Spurrier against Georgia, a Kirby Smart-coached Georgia team will regularly beat Florida.

Go Dawgs!

Go Dawgs!