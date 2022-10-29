Evening Open Thread: Something Kiffin This Way Comes

Is there anything better than watching an evening of college football knowing that the Florida Gators are off to their worst start in SEC play since 1979?

Like the Gator run defense, I sincerely doubt it.

So kick back, go ahead and break into the stash of Halloween candy, and get ready to nibble on some quality college pigskin. Kentucky visits Tennessee (7:30, ESPN) in arguably the top matchup of the night. Let’s enjoy it and pretend that Tennessee can’t get open over the top that way against our defense, shall we? Yeah, let’s do that.

#15 Ole Miss visits Texas A&M in the next leg on Jimbo Fisher’s “Can me if you can” tour of the SEC (7:30, SEC Network). Also Pitt travels to North Carolina for what should be an entertainingly slapdash ACC battle (9:00, ACCNetwork).

And for the true degenerates among you there’s Arizona State at Colorado (ESPNU) and Michigan State traveling to #4 Michigan (ABC). I don’t think you’ll want to watch those, but I try not to shame people for their unconventional predilections.

We’ll be along with the usual postgame news and analysis shortly. Until then…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!