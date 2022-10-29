Third Quarter Open Thread: Remember When Florida Was Good At Football? Yeah, Me Neither.

Your Georgia Bulldogs go into the half staked to a comfortable 28-3 lead over the Florida Gators in a game that hasn’t been in doubt for a moment.

The Bulldog offense has had some glitches but the Gator defense simply doesn’t have a consistent answer for either Stetson Bennett (262 passing yards and 2 touchdowns) or the Bulldog tailbacks (84 yards rushing, 4.7 yards per carry). Todd Monken has done a great job stretching the field horizontally with tight ends Florida can’t consistently cover, and it feels like the Bulldog offensive line could well just line up and run it down the Gators’ collective throats to close this one out.

Defensively, the ‘Dawgs are clicking, taking advantage of a Gator offensive line that has struggled to open holes in the run game. The Sunshine State Saurians have run 13 times for a minuscule 14 yards, and managed only 3 first downs in the first half. There’s little reason to expect that this Gator attack can score 25 points in the second half, and less to believe their defense can withstand the heavy dose of Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson coming their way.

Georgia is throttling the Florida Gators, and the Gators know it. What could be better than that?

Go ‘Dawgs!!!