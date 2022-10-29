Dawg Sports Wants To Know: Your Cocktail Party Traditions

This last Saturday in October is a special day for many in Bulldog Nation. The Georgia/Florida football game is more than an athletic contest. It is, as author Greg Behrendt said in his classic Savannah tale Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, one of the high holidays of the Georgia social season.

it’s the sort of day around which traditions are built, one of which is certainly actually going down to Duval County for the game itself. Many are the Georgia fans who have a pristine arrest record due to their inability to make that trip as often as they would like. And I class Jacksonville on Halloween weekend along with Bourbon Street at Mardi Gras and Times Square on New Years Eve. For most of us, these are things things everyone should do once. But once is, for most of us, quite enough.

But you don’t have to be in Jacksonville to be, spiritually speaking, at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. So I ask you, Dawg Sports readers: what is your Cocktail Party tradition.

At our house, it’s a low country boil of shrimp, spicy sausage, corn, and potatoes. It started with my stepfather, a serious Bulldog fan and a seafood lover. I don’t know why we first pulled out the propane-powered burner and ten gallon pot, loaded it up, and doused the contents in Old Bay and Montreal steak seasoning on this particular Saturday. But at our house we’ve been doing it for at least 30 years now. That’s a lot of Bulldog losses, but more recently a few satisfying victories. Either way, peeling and eating shrimp on a crisp October evening with good company is about as close to Heaven as you’re going to get in this life.

Your Cocktail Party tradition may not be food related (though I suspect there’s a good chance it is). But whatever you do in this High Holy day, we want to hear about it.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!