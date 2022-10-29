WLOCP Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s another beautiful autumn morning just outside of Athens, Georgia and I assume it’s equally nice in Jacksonville. The weather here is mild (probably somewhat less so there) and it’s time for another edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. The smoker is up and running at this early hour and I have a White Russian (or two) calling my name. This time of year, I like to take a trial run at some of my potential Thanksgiving dishes, so in addition to some fairly basic barbecue chicken, I’ll be smoking some sweet potatoes (to go with a bourbon maple compound butter), some garlic green beans and mushrooms, and a little corn pudding. All in all, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic day and a fantastic World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

That feeling is tempered, of course, by yesterday’s news of the passing of Georgia legend, Vince Dooley. It’s obviously the biggest news across Bulldog Nation and, to be honest, it isn’t fitting for a Dawg Bite. Coach Dooley’s impact on the University of Georgia and its athletic programs was so vast and admirable that it deserves to stand alone. His accomplishments as a coach are obviously well known to the Bulldog faithful. But his life as a husband, parent, and mentor to countless young men that set foot on the field at Sanford Stadium that now bears his name is equally admirable. Coach Dooley was a damn good coach, a damn good man, and a Damn Good Dawg. May his example and his memory stay with us always.

And with that, let us begin...

As we remember Coach Dooley, we should also remember his dominance in Jacksonville.

Leading up to today’s game, let’s take a look at an updated injury report.

There are just so many good thoughts from and about Anthony Richardson here. Maybe it was hearing about how he was the “next big thing” throughout the preseason in previous years, but I feel like “jitters” is covering for a multitude of sins.

As always, it’s fun to see what our opponents think about the matchup. This particular set of predictions is worth it for this line alone:

The best — or worst depending on how you look at it — time of the year is here. It’s Georgia week.

Into my veins!

And finally, if you’re interested in some more predictions, we have them from across the nation. And if you aren’t the reading type, I’ll cut to the TL;DR:

FINAL TALLY Georgia picks: 49 Florida picks: 0 Average score prediction: Georgia 41, Florida 18

Somebody tell me Kirby Smart hasn’t changed the culture! I dare you!

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!