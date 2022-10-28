Breaking: Vince Dooley Passes Away

Vince Dooley, the legendary former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director, died on Friday, according to a statement from the school.

Dooley died peacefully at his home at the age of 90 on Friday, surrounded by his wife and four children.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame as well as Georgia and Alabama Halls of Fame, Dooley’s 201 career wins rate him as Georgia’s winningest football coach of all time. He led the Bulldogs to the 1980 national title and six SEC titles as coach from 1964-1988. He additionally received numerous awards for his service as director of athletics from 1979 to 2004.

