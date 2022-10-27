Cocktail Thursday: Cocktail Party Edition

If your Georgia Bulldogs are about to head down to Jacksonville to renew their annual rivalry in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

I have to be honest: this one matters to me. Like, more than any other game. Part of that is growing up south of Macon, where Gator fans are louder, closer, and more numerous. Part of it is attending college during the Steve Spurrier era. But one way or the other I want to beat these suckers. Bad.

Every. Single. Time.

If you want my undying devotion as a Georgia football player, show up big against the Florida Gators. This is a game that turns players into legends. I don’t know who the hero of this weekend’s Bulldog victory will be.

I do know that it won’t be senior safety Dan Jackson, out for the year with a foot fracture. Jackson threw arguably the best block in recent UGA memory in the national championship game when he sacrificed his body to help Kelee Ringo into the endzone. Was Georgia probably winning that game either way? Sure. But it was an unforgettable moment. I hate that “Dangerous Dan” won’t get another chance to do that in a Bulldog uniform.

So this evening I’m toasting Dan Jackson with a Black Jack. It’s a drink that’ll make you feel like you caught a skinny post right in front of a charging Bulldog safety. You’ll need:

1 and 1 ⁄ 2 ounces of Jack Daniels Tennessee whiskey

⁄ ounces of Jack Daniels Tennessee whiskey 1 ounce Kahlua

Half an ounce of triple sec

Half an ounce of lemon juice

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Pour in all the ingredients and shake well. Strain the mixture into a glass and enjoy. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!!