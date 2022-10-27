Thursday Night Open Thread Senses Hokie Regret

If regret to see others succeed is your thing, then one half of tonight’s ACC match up is for you with the Hendon Hooker-less Hokies or Virginia Tech going against another team who saw a QB transfer for greater things - NC State - see Russell Wilson.

It hasn’t been the great of times for the Hokies, who’ll need more than special teams magic to make a bowl.

Elsewhere, Louisiana and Southern Miss tangle in Hattiesburg with Washington State going up against Utah in a late kickoff.

As always - comment below and Go Dawgs!