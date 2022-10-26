As we reach the end of October, we have a fantastic weekend of college football coming our way. For those of you looking forward to the game played along the banks of the St. John’s River, we have many traditions to enjoy this weekend as well. Imbibing too many cocktails and the resulting Sunday hangover. CBS using the same Halloween graphics package they’ve been using since 2003 while playing “Monster Mash.” Gary Danielson jamming his predetermined game narrative deep down in your earholes. Oh, and in newer traditions, the hateful, spiteful, vengeful side of Kirby Smart coming out as the Dawgs take on the Gators. We also have a few other meaningful SEC contests and a Big 10 matchup that I’m sure ESPN is going to hype up, but which I’m also relatively sure is going to be a blowout.

Let’s take a look at what our options are...

Your Week 9 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

THURSDAY

#14 Utah Utes @ Washington State Cougars, 10:00 p.m. - FS1

When you call in on Friday morning, you can blame the flu or a stomach bug, but we all know you really have Pac-12 Fever.

FRIDAY

Yale Bulldogs @ Columbia Lions, 7:30 p.m. - ESPNU

ESPNU’s Friday Night Ivy League Love Fest continues... Come for the mediocre football, stay for the palpable sense of entitlement.

SATURDAY NOON

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes @ #13 Penn State Nittany Lions, 12:00 p.m. - FOX

Do I believe we have a legitimate chance of seeing Penn State knock off the Buckeyes? No, I do not. Do I believe we have a legitimate chance of seeing James Franklin have a world-class hissy fit? Yes, yes I do.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators (Jacksonville), 3:30 p.m. - CBS

Say it with me now: WORLD’S LARGEST OUTDOOR COCKTAIL PARTY!!!

SATURDAY EVENING

#19 Kentucky Wildcats @ #3 Tennessee Volunteers, 7:00 p.m. - ESPN

Earlier in the season, I felt pretty confident about Kentucky’s chances to take this one. As you might imagine, due to recent circumstances, I’m not so sure anymore. It still feels like the kind of game Tennessee could choke away (positioned as it is) and it’s the kind of game that many an SEC team under a newfound national spotlight has lost. But we really need Kentucky to do their part.

SATURDAY LATE

Stanford Cardinal @ #12 UCLA Bruins, 10:30 p.m. - ESPN

Sure, Stanford has become a shadow of its former self, but there’s a ranked squad in Pac-12 After Dark action and I’m not sure we can really ask for more than that.

That’s all for now, folks. Pour yourself a cocktail (or four) and get ready for some football!!!

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!