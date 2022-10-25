NFL Dawgs Update Is Once Again Respecting The Specs

Let’s start this week’s NFL Dawgs update with the biggest piece of info.

Hot Rod is back.

After being signed to the Cardinals practice squad, Rodrigo Blankenship made the most of his chance in Arizona, being elevated to the roster and kicking two field goals, one from 50 yards, in the Cardinals 42-34 win against the Saints.

With Mecole Hardman having three combined touchdowns, the Chiefs beat the Niners 44-23. Hardman is the first receiver in the Super Bowl era to have two rushing TDs and one receiving TD in the same game. Malik Herring also had a tackle and recovered a fumble for the Chiefs.

Andrew Thomas played all 77 offensive snaps and Tae Crowder had six tackles in a 23-17 win against Jacksonville, who got six tackles from Tyson Campbell and five from Travon Walker, who also had a sack.

Justin Houston returned from injury for the Ravens, having two sacks and a forced fumble in a 23-20 win against Cleveland. Nick Moore started at long snapper for the Ravens while for the Browns, Nick Chubb rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.

John Jenkins had a tackle in the Dolphins 16-10 win over the Steelers, who got yet another highlight-reel catch from George Pickens as he had 61 yards and his first career touchdown catch.

The Bears, led by Roquan Smith’s 2 tackles, sack, and an interception, took down the Patriots 33-14. David Andrews played 44 offensive snaps for New England.

ROQUAN SMITH PILING IT ON pic.twitter.com/EckcF7rXqn — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 25, 2022

The Titans’ Ben Jones played all but one possible snap in a 19-10 win against the Colts.

Lorenzo Carter had a pair of tackles and sack in the Falcons 35-17 loss to the Bengals.

Zamir White had a rush for two yards in the Raiders 38-20 win against the the Texans.

The Packers came up just short, losing 23-21 to the Commanders with Quay Walker leading with three tackles and Eric Stokes having three.

Jake Camarda averaged 46.5 yards a punt in Tampa’s 21-3 loss to Carolina.

In a 37-23 loss to the Seahawks, the Chargers got an eight-yard catch from Sony Michel, Tre McKitty recovered an offensive fumble and Jamaree Salyer played all 77 offensive snaps.

Go NFL Dawgs!