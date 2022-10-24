2022 College Football Polls: Week 9

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. UNC

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

Georgia Overview

The Dawgs were off ahead of their matchup against Florida in Jacksonville.

Georgia remains number one in the AP Poll, again receiving 31 of possible 63 first place votes.

Movers

Fell Out: #20 Texas, #24 Mississippi State

Newcomers: #18 LSU, #25 South Carolina

Overrated

#5 Clemson. I get why they are still number five, but after their performance against Syracuse, I am not afraid of the Tigers. Their defense, in particular their front seven, is very good and one of the best in the nation, but we saw shades of their 2021 QB problems. DJ Uiagalelei still has some inconsistencies in him, and true freshman Cade Klubnik will be a star in 2023 but still plays like a true freshman at the moment.

Underrated

#18 LSU. Is…is LSU good? Did we write them off too soon after Week 1? These Tigers are charging, having knocked out Florida and Ole Miss in consecutive weeks. They are off this week before hosting Alabama in Death Valley.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#2 Ohio State at #14 Penn State

#9 Oklahoma State at #22 Kansas State

#19 Kentucky at #3 Tennessee

Upset Alert

Some outlets have UCF favored by a point; others have Cincinnati favored by a point. This isn’t going to be the most ambitious upset prediction but give me the Bearcats over UCF.

GO DAWGS!!!