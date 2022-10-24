2022 College Football Polls: Week 9

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
10. USC
10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. UNC
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina
Georgia Overview
The Dawgs were off ahead of their matchup against Florida in Jacksonville.
Georgia remains number one in the AP Poll, again receiving 31 of possible 63 first place votes.
Movers
Fell Out: #20 Texas, #24 Mississippi State
Newcomers: #18 LSU, #25 South Carolina
Overrated
#5 Clemson. I get why they are still number five, but after their performance against Syracuse, I am not afraid of the Tigers. Their defense, in particular their front seven, is very good and one of the best in the nation, but we saw shades of their 2021 QB problems. DJ Uiagalelei still has some inconsistencies in him, and true freshman Cade Klubnik will be a star in 2023 but still plays like a true freshman at the moment.
Underrated
#18 LSU. Is…is LSU good? Did we write them off too soon after Week 1? These Tigers are charging, having knocked out Florida and Ole Miss in consecutive weeks. They are off this week before hosting Alabama in Death Valley.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#2 Ohio State at #14 Penn State
#9 Oklahoma State at #22 Kansas State
#19 Kentucky at #3 Tennessee
Upset Alert
Some outlets have UCF favored by a point; others have Cincinnati favored by a point. This isn’t going to be the most ambitious upset prediction but give me the Bearcats over UCF.
GO DAWGS!!!
