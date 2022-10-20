Thursday Night Open Thread: Oh yes, there’s the trade school

Ok, I know any true Georgia fan never wants anything good to happen to the Georgia Institute of Technology, but if it wins the third game in a row tonight, and let’s be honest, Thursday night football is a GTAA tradition like any other...it does make Tech more relevant.

Why does this matter for Georgia? It’s simple.

Given that the Tennessee game for all accounts will be a 3:30 kickoff, there will be a night game in Sanford. Unless...Tech is halfway decent enough to warrant Clean Old Fashioned Hate being played under the lights..or any time besides noon.

Tonight’s other game matches up Troy and South Alabama.

