2022 College Football Polls: Week 6

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Southern California
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. NC State
15. Wake Forest
16. BYU
17. TCU
18. UCLA
19. Kansas
20. Kansas State
21. Washington
22. Syracuse
24. Cincinnati
25. LSU
Georgia Overview
The Dawgs had a huge scare on Saturday, coming back to beat Missouri 26-22.
Due to the comeback nature of their win, combined with the lackluster victory the previous week against Kent State, Georgia fell to #2 in the AP Poll behind Alabama. Georgia received 28 first place votes as opposed to Alabama’s 25, though Alabama racked up 1523 points in the polls versus Georgia’s 1521.
UGA welcome Auburn to Athens this weekend for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Movers
Fell Out: #16 Baylor, #17 Texas A&M, #18 Oklahoma, #20 Arkansas, #21 Minnesota, #23 Florida State, #24 Pitt
Newcomers: #17 TCU, #18 UCLA, #19 Kansas, #22 Syracuse, #23 Mississippi State, #24 Cincinnati, #25 LSU
Overrated
#18 UCLA. The Bruins had a good win against Washington and are undefeated at 5-0, but UCLA’s schedule as largely been cupcakes. Let’s see what they do through the meat of the Pac-12 schedule.
Underrated
#19 Kansas. Can we just keep the Jayhawks here till they lose? Seeing as I make the rules for this, I believe so. The Jayhawks are finally ranked, and they defeated Iowa State not behind their star quarterback Jalon Daniels, but behind their defense that limited the Cyclones to just 11 points. Lawrence welcomes College Gameday for the first time ever this Saturday as the Jayhawks take on undefeated TCU.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#8 Tennessee at #25 LSU
#17 TCU at #19 Kansas
#11 Utah at #18 UCLA
Upset Alert
Two upset alerts for this week:
LSU is a three-point dog at home against Tennessee. The Tigers will win outright, smashing the Vols’ title hopes and giving Brian Kelly a huge victory in his first year in Baton Rouge.
Secondly, I don’t care if you are tired of the Kansas love. The Jayhawks are six-point home dogs against TCU. With Gameday in Lawrence and the most hostile environment that town has seen for a football game since 2007, Kansas will remain undefeated.
GO DAWGS!!!
