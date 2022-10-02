2022 College Football Polls: Week 6

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Southern California

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. NC State

15. Wake Forest

16. BYU

17. TCU

18. UCLA

19. Kansas

20. Kansas State

21. Washington

22. Syracuse

23. Mississippi State

24. Cincinnati

25. LSU

Georgia Overview

The Dawgs had a huge scare on Saturday, coming back to beat Missouri 26-22.

Due to the comeback nature of their win, combined with the lackluster victory the previous week against Kent State, Georgia fell to #2 in the AP Poll behind Alabama. Georgia received 28 first place votes as opposed to Alabama’s 25, though Alabama racked up 1523 points in the polls versus Georgia’s 1521.

UGA welcome Auburn to Athens this weekend for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Movers

Fell Out: #16 Baylor, #17 Texas A&M, #18 Oklahoma, #20 Arkansas, #21 Minnesota, #23 Florida State, #24 Pitt

Newcomers: #17 TCU, #18 UCLA, #19 Kansas, #22 Syracuse, #23 Mississippi State, #24 Cincinnati, #25 LSU

Overrated

#18 UCLA. The Bruins had a good win against Washington and are undefeated at 5-0, but UCLA’s schedule as largely been cupcakes. Let’s see what they do through the meat of the Pac-12 schedule.

Underrated

#19 Kansas. Can we just keep the Jayhawks here till they lose? Seeing as I make the rules for this, I believe so. The Jayhawks are finally ranked, and they defeated Iowa State not behind their star quarterback Jalon Daniels, but behind their defense that limited the Cyclones to just 11 points. Lawrence welcomes College Gameday for the first time ever this Saturday as the Jayhawks take on undefeated TCU.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#8 Tennessee at #25 LSU

#17 TCU at #19 Kansas

#11 Utah at #18 UCLA

Upset Alert

Two upset alerts for this week:

LSU is a three-point dog at home against Tennessee. The Tigers will win outright, smashing the Vols’ title hopes and giving Brian Kelly a huge victory in his first year in Baton Rouge.

Secondly, I don’t care if you are tired of the Kansas love. The Jayhawks are six-point home dogs against TCU. With Gameday in Lawrence and the most hostile environment that town has seen for a football game since 2007, Kansas will remain undefeated.

GO DAWGS!!!