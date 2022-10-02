Let The Big ‘Dawg Speak:

Kirby Smart met the assembled press corps following George’s 26–22 victory over Missouri, and as usual the Bulldogs head coach had some candid thoughts to share about his team, including:

* Effusive praise for Jack Podlesny, who darn well deserved it. An interesting aspect of this game for an uninterested observer was that it was a true three phase football game. Georgia and Missouri battled on offense, defense, and special teams. If the Bulldogs had fallen short in the kicking game, they never would’ve had a chance to take the lead late.

* The difference between your 11 best, and your best 11. I’m very impressed with how Kirby Smart is handling things this season. It’s clear that he now knows that he knows what he is doing, and how to handle his team. This one needs to be built brick by brick through the season, and some of that is going to include understanding how to respond to adversity.

* Injury updates on Jalen Carter, Kenny McIntosh, and a whole slew of other ‘Dawgs who are apparently pretty beat up right now. Five games into the season is the point at which depth becomes absolutely critical. As Kirby said, in the SEC, everybody gets beat up.

* A PG-13 explanation of the reasons for the O-Line’s early struggles.

* What was the deal with The Mailman, and how might the UGA staff help him get back on his delivery schedule?

* Some hopeful notes about the leadership culture of this team.

As always, many thanks to the folks at BulldawgIllustrated.com for the fine video. Check them out for all your Bulldog news needs.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!