It’s the Bye Week for your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. In fact, a bunch of teams are taking this week off... to the tune of 8 of the Top 25. But all that means is that your viewing options are wide open. You no longer have to sacrifice watching one amazing matchup for another. This is especially true due to what looks on paper to be an abysmal slate of SEC games. I mean, who among us hasn’t been dying to see Vandy and MIzzou face off? Or A&M/SCAR? And any other year, Ole Miss and LSU might be a marquee game... but I’ll be shocked if it is this season.

So let’s take a look at what your options are...

Your Week 8 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

WEDNESDAY

Georgia State Panthers @ Appalachian State Mountaineers, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN2

Sunbelt Funbelt on a Wednesday Night? Can life get any better? I submit that it can not.

THURSDAY

Virginia Cavaliers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN

Ahh, yes. Atlanta’s fourth favorite football team (at best) playing under the flickering amber of Thursday Night Lights. Everything is as it should be.

FRIDAY

Princeton Tigers @ Harvard Crimson, 7:00 p.m. - ESPNU

The Friday Night Ivy League love fest continues. And for those of you far less fancy and refined than myself, Princeton (5-0) and Harvard (4-1) are locked in a fierce battle with Penn and Yale for the top spot in the league. If you’ve never watched an Ivy League game, I highly recommend it. Watching a penalized player calmly, yet forcefully ask a ref if he knows who his father is just hits different.

SATURDAY NOON

#14 Syracuse Orange @ #5 Clemson Tigers, 12:00 p.m. - ABC

Imagine this and Wake Forest being as hard as your entire season gets and still having the temerity to act like you’re being disrespected. Such is the life of the Clemson fan.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#9 UCLA Bruins @ #10 Oregon Ducks, 3:30 p.m. - FOX

In the day’s only Top 10 vs. Top 10 contest, the mighty Ducks of Oregon (Quack!) try to seize control of the Pac-12. And let’s be honest, in doing so, they would make Georgia look very, very good. Go Ducks!

SATURDAY EVENING

#24 Mississippi State Bulldogs @ #6 Alabama Crimson Tide, 7:00 p.m. - ESPN

What will Alabama do? History suggests they’ll absolutely throttle the Bizarro Bulldogs. But could the tides be changing in the SEC West? Probably not. But let’s find out.

SATURDAY LATE

Washington Huskies @ Cal Golden Bears, 10:30 p.m. - ESPN

Mediocre Pac-12 After Dark is still Pac-12 After Dark.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and prepare yourself for another great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!