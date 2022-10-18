Around the SEC Isn’t Paying for Goal Posts

And exhale. What a weekend it was in the SEC, especially in Knoxville. Let’s catch up on what all is happening around the SEC:

After knocking off Alabama, Tennessee fans tore down the goal posts and dumped them in the Tennessee River. Now, the University of Tennessee is asking for donations to pay for the new goal posts. They’ve raised over $150,000 thus far. Hooray for opportunistic fundraising!

As for Alabama, head coach Nick Saban and all-world linebacker Will Anderson Jr. stated they did not see the same energy pregame from the Tide that they have become accustomed to seeing. There may be a hint of truth in this, but I believe this is largely revisionist history after suffering the first loss of the season.

Florida offensive lineman, and former UGA commit, Joshua Braun has left the team and intends to transfer. The more things change, the more things stay the same…

Bryan Harsin is still the head coach of Auburn. That’s it. That’s the news.

Let’s all enjoy the Bye Week before this stretch run. Go Dawgs!