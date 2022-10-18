NFL Dawgs Update

In 14 games across the NFL last week, at least one Georgia product was active. Here’s a look at who stood out...

The Eagles took down the Cowboys 26-17 on a night where Jordan Davis had a tackle. He and Nakobe Dean were also in for multiple special teams plays.

The Bills squeezed past the Cheifs thanks to eight rushing yards from James Cook and 26 kick return yards and nine receiving yards from Isaiah McKenzie. Kansas City lost despite Mecole Hardman’s 42 receiving yards and a touchdown plus Malik Herring appearing on field for 10 defensive plays.

The Rams rolled right over the Panthers with Leonard Floyd having four tackles, Derion Kendrick three, and Matthew Stafford passing for 253 yards and a touchdown.

Tae Crowder had three tackles and Andrew Thomas logged all 65 plays at tackle in the Giants 24-20 win against the Ravens, who had Nick Moore on field for three field goal tries and two punts.

In the Patriots 38-15 win against the Browns, David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn logged a large number of snaps while for the Browns, Nick Chubb has 12 rushes for 56 yards.

George Pickens had three catches for 27 yards in the Steelers 20-18 win against Tampa, who benefitted from Jake Camarda’s 46-yard punting average.

AJ Green had two catches for seven yards in the Cardinals 19-9 win against Seattle.

Sony Michel rushed for 28 yards to go with 14 receiving yards for San Diego, who also saw Jamaree Salyer play every offensive snap.

In the Jaguars' 24-27 loss to the Colts, Tyson Campbell had seven tackles and a forced fumble with Travon Walker having four tackles.

Roquan Smith had a team-best 12 tackles in Chicago’s 12-7 loss to the Commanders.

Channing Tindall had a tackle in the Dolphins 24-16 loss to the Vikings.

Despite seven tackles by Quay Walker and three from Eric Stokes, Green Bay fell 27-10 to the Jets.

Go NFL Dawgs!