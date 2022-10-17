Revelry. Camaraderie. Vibes. It’s the Chapel Bell Curve Vanderbilt Review!

It was Homecoming, and the living was easy. Justin and Nathan are back to review it, including:

* Bros being guys being dudes who celebrate each others’ successes.

* The urge to Brock and Roll all night, and Bowers every day.

* The transition from stability at running back to a veritable stable of running backs.

* A CBC meet-up roundup, and a call for questions for the sure to be entertaining off week “Ask CBC” episode.

And remember if you're not a Gator and you don't eat boogers you'll want to like, rate, recommend, subscribe, and patreonize the show wherever you get your podcasts. If you don't, Clark Lea will track you down and whine for ten solid minutes about an ultimately inconsequential time management gripe.

Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!