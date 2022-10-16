2022 College Football Polls: Week 8

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. Southern California

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. UNC

22. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Georgia Overview

The Dawgs got yet another shutout, this time against Vanderbilt at home by the score of 55-0.

Georgia remained at number one in the AP Poll, picking up 31 of a possible 63 points as they enter the bye week.

Movers

Fell Out: #19 Kansas, #25 James Madison

Newcomers: #22 UNC, #25 Tulane

Overrated

#8 TCU. The Horned Frogs had an improbably comeback to knock off previously undefeated Oklahoma State. They deserve their spot in the ranking, but they won’t last long amongst the unbeatens.

Underrated

#10 Oregon. The Ducks have found their stride after getting blown out by Georgia week one. I expect them to defeat UCLA this weekend and climb even higher in the polls.

This Week’s Top 25 Matchups

#14 Syracuse at #5 Clemson

#9 UCLA at #10 Oregon

#20 Texas at #11 Oklahoma State

#24 Mississippi State at #6 Alabama

#17 Kansas State at #8 TCU

Upset Alert

LSU is a 1.5-point home underdog to Ole Miss. I would have expected that number to be a bit larger, but someone in Vegas knows something I don’t, so I’m going with the Tigers.

GO DAWGS!!!