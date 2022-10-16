2022 College Football Polls: Week 8

This Week’s AP Poll Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. Southern California
13. Wake Forest
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Illinois
19. Kentucky
20. Texas
21. Cincinnati
22. UNC
22. NC State
25. Tulane
Georgia Overview
The Dawgs got yet another shutout, this time against Vanderbilt at home by the score of 55-0.
Georgia remained at number one in the AP Poll, picking up 31 of a possible 63 points as they enter the bye week.
Movers
Fell Out: #19 Kansas, #25 James Madison
Newcomers: #22 UNC, #25 Tulane
Overrated
#8 TCU. The Horned Frogs had an improbably comeback to knock off previously undefeated Oklahoma State. They deserve their spot in the ranking, but they won’t last long amongst the unbeatens.
Underrated
#10 Oregon. The Ducks have found their stride after getting blown out by Georgia week one. I expect them to defeat UCLA this weekend and climb even higher in the polls.
This Week’s Top 25 Matchups
#14 Syracuse at #5 Clemson
#9 UCLA at #10 Oregon
#20 Texas at #11 Oklahoma State
#24 Mississippi State at #6 Alabama
#17 Kansas State at #8 TCU
Upset Alert
LSU is a 1.5-point home underdog to Ole Miss. I would have expected that number to be a bit larger, but someone in Vegas knows something I don’t, so I’m going with the Tigers.
GO DAWGS!!!
