The Winning Smart Victory Post #73: The Homecoming Edition

Up until last year, I was Podunkdawg’s plus one for going to UGA games (unless they were in Arkansas, Missouri, or Oklahoma, in which case it was a toss up between Mr. Podunkdawg or youngest Podunkpup). Since her passing, I have been on a search for the perfect plus one for me, and so far, I have only had two-three people I would even take more than once, and for various reasons, none of them have been available for every home game.

So yesterday, I invited a friend I’ve known over 30 years. I had to explain a lot of the game to her, but she was willing to follow my lead and cheer when appropriate.

Besides my friend, I met a young lady yesterday that I would gladly have at every game. She was a third grader, and there with her family. Mama, if you’re reading this, she was absolutely DELIGHTFUL, and you have NO reason to apologize for her. She entertained me constantly.

As with last week, it was a beautiful day in the Classic City. Temps were mild, the sun was bright, and our Dawgs played what may arguably have been their best game (so far) of the season.

Stetson Bennett was 24 for 30, a total of 289 passing yards. Our total offensive yardage was 579, and our defense held Vandy to a measly 150 yards and a shutout. Our special teams looked good, too.

In addition to our spectacular game, you may have heard that Florida, Auburn and Alabama also fell yesterday. Not that it’s ever not true, but it’s Great to be a Georgia Bulldog!

So, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 88th game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 73-15 record and a 0.8295 winning percentage, having carded his seventy-third win overall over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 88th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Baylor in the first game of the 1972 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 61-23-4 and 0.7159 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 69-19 (0.7841) after a win over Troy.

Eighty-eight games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is four games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 12 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!